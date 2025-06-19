Kirk went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and an RBI single in Thursday's 9-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Kirk entered Thursday's game having gone 0-for-16 over his last four starts. He was much better at the plate, belting solo home runs in the second and seventh innings before driving in another run in the eighth. Kirk is up to seven home runs on the year, which surpasses his total from 2024 (five), and his .313 batting average is second best in the majors among qualified catchers behind Will Smith (.333).