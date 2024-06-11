Kirk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

The backstop took Colin Rea deep in the third inning, ending a power drought for Kirk that stretched back to April 28. While his .612 OPS and two homers on the season are a disappointment, the 25-year-old may be coming around at the plate -- over his last 10 games, Kirk's batting .308 (8-for-26).