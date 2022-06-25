Kirk was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with an apparent left arm injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
The 23-year-old was struck by the bat on a backswing during the bottom of the seventh inning, and he was lifted from the contest during a pitching change after the at-bat. Kirk was a major producer prior to leaving the game, as he went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored. The Blue Jays also have an 8-2 lead, so the team could simply be exercising caution late in the contest. Kirk should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: X-rays return negative•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Homers again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Swats sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Out of Tuesday's lineup•