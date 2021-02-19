Kirk could serve as the Blue Jays' backup catcher while continuing his development, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk jumped straight from High-A to the majors last season and hit an impressive .375/.400/.583, though that came in just 25 trips to the plate. There's a case to be made that he's already Toronto's top offensive backstop, but Danny Jansen is a better defender and is expected to open the season as the starter. The question for Toronto is whether or not Kirk should play on a regular basis in the minors or appear more infrequently at the big-league level. The Blue Jays want to develop his durability, as he's never played more than 92 games in a season in the minors, but they also appear to be looking to win now, and Kirk would likely help more than Reese McGuire in that regard.