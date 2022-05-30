Kirk went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and four runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.
Kirk has scored eight runs in his last five games, a span in which he's gone 8-for-17 with three doubles. The catcher has played well for much of the season, but his recent uptick in offense has lifted his slash line to .289/.371/.372 with a home run, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 140 plate appearances. If Danny Jansen (hip) is forced to miss any more time, Kirk would logically pick up the slack behind the dish.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sharing time with Danny Jansen•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Slugs first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Riding pine Wednesday•