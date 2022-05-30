Kirk went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a walk and four runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels.

Kirk has scored eight runs in his last five games, a span in which he's gone 8-for-17 with three doubles. The catcher has played well for much of the season, but his recent uptick in offense has lifted his slash line to .289/.371/.372 with a home run, nine RBI, 15 runs scored and seven doubles in 140 plate appearances. If Danny Jansen (hip) is forced to miss any more time, Kirk would logically pick up the slack behind the dish.