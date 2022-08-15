Kirk is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Orioles.
Kirk will get a day off after he went 1-for-10 with two strikeouts in the three-game series versus the Guardians. George Springer (shoulder) will take over at designated hitter in his return to the lineup and bat leadoff in the series opener.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Three more hits in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Reaches base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Slugs 11th homer•