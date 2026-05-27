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Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Eyeing rehab games late next week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kirk (thumb) is aiming to start hitting off a pitching machine this weekend before beginning a rehab assignment by the start of the Blue Jays' June 5-14 homestand, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Kirk has been catching bullpen sessions and taking live batting practice at the club's spring training complex in Florida, and game action is just around the corner. Assuming he's able to kick off a rehab assignment at the start of the Blue Jays' next homestand, he should be activated by mid-June. Kirk has been shelved since early April after having surgery to repair a fractured left thumb.

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