Kirk went 4-for-5 in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Mariners.

All four hits were singles, and none of them led directly to runs, but it's still another sign Kirk is beginning to turn his season around. The 24-year-old backstop has seven hits in his last two starts, and since the All-Star break he's batting .471 (8-for-17) to push his slash line on the season up to .252/.331/.330.