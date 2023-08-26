Kirk will sit Saturday against the Guardians.
Kirk finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games, with Danny Jansen starting behind the plate. Kirk's disappointing .247/.328/.338 slash line means he hasn't had the opportunity to pad his playing time with starts at designated hitter in recent weeks. He last started at that position back on Aug. 4.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Gets Sunday off•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Mashes two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Four hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Homers, tallies three hits in win•