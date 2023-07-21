Kirk went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Thursday's win over the Padres.

Kirk singled in each of his first two trips to the plate and walked in third at-bat, but was left stranded each time. He then added a two-run home in the bottom of the eighth to put the Blue Jays up 4-0, his first long ball since June 5 against the Astros. The catcher is still hitting just .172 for the month after the three-hit performance while it was also his first time drawing a walk in his last 23 games.