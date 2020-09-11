Kirk's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Friday.
Kirk is an interesting prospect, with an above-average arm and the potential to hit for high average, though he's making quite the jump, as he's yet to play above High-A. He produced a strong .288/.395/.446 slash line with more walks than strikeouts in 71 games at that level last season, though a significant regression should be expected given that he's skipping two levels. The Blue Jays have gotten very little at the plate from their catchers this season, however, with Danny Jansen producing a .603 OPS and Reese McGuire posting a .220 OPS, so he won't have to look all that good to earn playing time.