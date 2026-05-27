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Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Moves to 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Blue Jays transferred Kirk (thumb) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Kirk has been on the shelf since April 4 while recovering from left thumb surgery and isn't expected to head out on a rehab assignment until next weekend at the soonest, so his placement on the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline to rejoin the Blue Jays. The transaction will clear up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Austin Voth, who had his contract selected Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

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