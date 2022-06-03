Kirk isn't starting Friday against the Twins.
Kirk will get a breather after he went 7-for-16 with two homers, two doubles, six runs, five RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last four games. Teoscar Hernandez will serve as the designated hitter while Raimel Tapia starts in right field.
