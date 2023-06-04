Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus the Mets.
Kirk has swung the bat well as of late and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in the Blue Jay's win over the Mets on Saturday, but he'll get a day of rest for the series finale against New York. Tyler Heineman is starting behind the plate in Kirk's absence.
