Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk will get a day of rest Sunday while Danny Jansen gets the start behind the plate. The 24-year-old has gotten off to a slow start with the bat to begin 2023 with a .182/.308/.182 slash over 22 at-bats in six games.
