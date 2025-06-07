default-cbs-image
Kirk is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Twins on Saturday.

Kirk will get a breather while Tyler Heinemen serves behind home plate and bats ninth while catching pitches from Kevin Gausman. Kirk has been hot at the plate as of late and has gone 16-for-40 (.400) with eight RBI over his last 13 games.

