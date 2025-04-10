Kirk is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Boston.
Kirk caught all 11 innings of Wednesday's extra-innings victory, so he'll get a breather during Thursday's matinee. Tyler Heineman is behind the plate and batting eighth for Toronto.
