Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Kirk has gone 1-for-12 with two walks and a solo homer through three games and will sit Tuesday for the second time in Toronto's past three contests. Tyler Heineman will take over behind the plate to do the catching for veteran righty Max Scherzer.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Receiving day off•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Struggling since WBC•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: In lineup for Game 7•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Headed for X-rays•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Delivers clutch three-run blast•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Plates three in Game 3 blowout•