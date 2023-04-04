Kirk isn't in the lineup for Toronto's game against the Royals.
Kirk has logged a hit in each of the three games he's played in this season so far, but will take a seat Tuesday in order to rest. Danny Jansen will take his place behind the dish and bat seventh.
