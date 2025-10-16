Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Plates three in Game 3 blowout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Wednesday's 13-4 win over the Mariners in Game 3 of the ALCS.
Kirk's homer off Caleb Ferguson in the eighth inning extended Toronto's lead to 12-2, putting an exclamation point on what was already shaping up to be a convincing road win for the Jays. Three of the 26-year-old backstop's seven postseason hits have flown over the outfield fence, helping to give him a cool .586 slugging percentage through seven games.
