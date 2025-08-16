Kirk went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

With the Blue Jays down 3-0 in the seventh inning, Kirk got hold of a Robert Garcia changeup and drove it the other way for a two-run homer. After Texas struck back for two more runs in the trop of the eighth, the backstop completed the comeback in the bottom of the frame with a two-run single off Phil Maton. The long ball was Kirk's eighth of the season and his first since June 19, snapping a 36-game drought, while the multi-RBI performance was his first since July 11. Despite those dry spells, he's still slashing .296/.355/.403 through 98 contests on the season with 52 RBI, 11 short of the career high he set in 2022.