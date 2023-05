Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

With a quick turnaround for Sunday's series finale, Kirk will get a breather after he caught all nine innings while going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run in Saturday's 8-2 win. Danny Jansen will slot in behind the plate while shortstop Bo Bichette gets a day out of the field and serves as Toronto's designated hitter.