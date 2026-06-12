Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Reinstated from injured list

The Blue Jays activated Kirk (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

A broken left thumb sent Kirk to the injured list just five games into the season, but he's ready to rejoin the Blue Jays after fully recovering from surgery to repair the fracture. The 27-year-old went 3-for-18 with a homer and a double during his six-game rehab assignment and should immediately reclaim the starting job behind the plate for Toronto. Brandon Valenzuela will fill the backup job with Tyler Heineman being designated for assignment as part of Friday's transactions.