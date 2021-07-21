Kirk (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Kirk began a rehab assignment with Buffalo in late June, and has gone 11-for-45 with a homer, two doubles and six RBI. With Reese McGuire and Danny Jansen currently handling the big-league catching duties, Kirk will remain in Triple-A for the time being.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Deemed fully healthy•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Requires several more rehab games•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Progresses to game action•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Starts hitting, throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Transferred to 60-day IL•