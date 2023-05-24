Kirk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Now on the bench for the fourth time in six games, Kirk looks like he'll be stuck in a part-time role at catcher and/or designated hitter until he can begin to catch fire at the plate. Though he's getting on base at a strong .353 clip thus far in 2023, Kirk isn't hitting the ball with much authority, as his ISO of .090 is down 40 points from last season. Since Danny Jansen remains the superior defender behind the plate, he'll likely continue to get the bulk of the starts at catcher at Kirk's expense.