Kirk (hip) will need to appear in a few more rehab games before he's cleared to return from the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kirk has appeared in two rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo, and he's gone 2-for-5 with a double, two runs, two RBI and three walks. The Blue Jays aren't in need of immediate help at catcher after Danny Jansen (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, so Kirk will have several more games to work in the minors before he rejoins the big-league club.