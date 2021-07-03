Kirk (hip) will need to appear in a few more rehab games before he's cleared to return from the injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk has appeared in two rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo, and he's gone 2-for-5 with a double, two runs, two RBI and three walks. The Blue Jays aren't in need of immediate help at catcher after Danny Jansen (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, so Kirk will have several more games to work in the minors before he rejoins the big-league club.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Progresses to game action•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Starts hitting, throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Given four-week timeline•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Expected to miss significant time•