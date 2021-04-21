Kirk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Kirk was included in the lineup in each of the past four games, making two starts at designated hitter and two at catcher. Cavan Biggio's three-game absence due to a hand injury helped Kirk pick up some extra playing time, but the 22-year-old's path to an everyday role will ultimately hinge on the Blue Jays' comfort with him behind the dish. The Blue Jays' No. 1 catcher, Danny Jansen, is slashing .065/.147/.097 through 34 plate appearances this season, making it increasingly difficult for Toronto to trot him out on a regular basis.