Kirk went 2-for-4 with two walks, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's 9-0 win over Boston.

The 26-year-old backstop has been on fire for most of June. Through 21 games on the month, Kirk is slashing .354/.398/.561 with five doubles, four homers, 11 runs and a whopping 17 RBI.

