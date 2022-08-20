Kirk went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 4-0 win over the Yankees.
The 23-year-old backstop slumped coming out of his first All-Star Game appearance, but Kirk appears to be finding his groove again. Over his last 10 games, he's batting .351 (13-for-37) with two doubles, two runs and five RBI, and as the rest of the Toronto offense heats up again too, Kirk's overall production should rise as well.
