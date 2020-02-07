Play

Kirk will join the Blue Jays' big-league camp this spring.

Kirk will get to work with the big-league coaching staff for a few weeks, though he's unlikely to join them for good this season. He's yet to reach the Double-A level, though his .288/.395/.446 slash line in 71 games for High-A Dunedin was quite impressive, especially when factoring in his 13.8 percent walk rate and 11.2 percent strikeout rate.

More News
Our Latest Stories