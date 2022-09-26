Kirk went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays.
The solo shot brought Kirk's RBI total to 62 on the season, good for fifth among all players who qualify at catcher. The 23-year-old backstop will be serving as Toronto's designated hitter in Monday's series opener with the Yankees, batting cleanup against New York right-hander Luis Severino.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Drives in two in return•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Returns to action Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Still out Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not yet running•