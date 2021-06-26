Manoah accepted his five-game suspension Saturday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Manoah initially appealed his suspension for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco, but he'll begin serving his punishment Saturday. The right-hander started Friday's contest, and he'll be eligible to return July 2. Steven Matz (illness) is slated to return next week, so he'll likely start early in the week since Manoah tentatively lines up to start at home against the Rays on Friday.
