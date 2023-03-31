Manoah did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over 3.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Toronto's offense gave Manoah a nice cushion to work with, but the right-hander simply didn't have it. He coughed up the lead in the fourth on a two-run Brendan Donovan homer before getting the hook. The nine hits allowed are a career high for Manoah, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, and this comes after Manoah's velocity was down in spring training. The Blue Jays have not hinted at any serious concerns with their young ace.