Manoah (13-7) earned the win against the Pirates on Friday, allowing no runs on five hits while striking out six and walking one over 7.1 innings.

Manoah pitched another gem Friday, keeping the Pirates off the scoreboard while striking out six of them. He threw 64 of 98 pitches for strikes across seven frames, stranding six baserunners. This was Manoah's first win since Aug. 4, but his third quality start in a row. The righty is up to 20 quality starts this season. He will take a 2.48 ERA into his next appearance.