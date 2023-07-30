Manoah did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.
Manoah hit Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the opening frame but managed to strike out the other three batters he faced to get out of the inning unscathed. The right-hander would then hurl three more scoreless innings before also beaning Taylor Ward with the bases loaded to drive home the first run for either team on the afternoon. Manoah would not make it out of the fifth inning but with Saturday's performance he's now allowed one or fewer runs in two of his last four starts. However, he's also posted a 12:12 K:BB over his last three outings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Walks four in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Regresses against Friars•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Strong outing in return•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Called up ahead of start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Starting for Jays on Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Fans 10 in Double-A start•