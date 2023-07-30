Manoah did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Angels. He struck out six.

Manoah hit Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the opening frame but managed to strike out the other three batters he faced to get out of the inning unscathed. The right-hander would then hurl three more scoreless innings before also beaning Taylor Ward with the bases loaded to drive home the first run for either team on the afternoon. Manoah would not make it out of the fifth inning but with Saturday's performance he's now allowed one or fewer runs in two of his last four starts. However, he's also posted a 12:12 K:BB over his last three outings.