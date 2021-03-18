Manoah was assigned to minor-league camp Thursday.
Manoah likely never had a chance to break camp on the big-league roster, as he's made just six professional starts since being selected 11th-overall in the 2019 draft. He couldn't have made a much better case for himself than he did in five scoreless innings this spring, striking out 11 while walking none and giving up one hit. He could make his major-league debut this year if he carries that strong performance into the minor-league season, though his inexperience as a professional may mean he has to wait until 2022.