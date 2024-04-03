Manoah (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Single-A Dunedin, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Manoah pitched a three-inning simulated game Tuesday at the Jays' spring training facility without any issues, and he's slated to up his workload to four frames in his first rehab start. If Manoah's Single-A outing goes well, his assignment may move to a higher-level affiliate, but the 26-year-old is likely still several rehab appearances away from making his season debut with Toronto.