Manoah won't make his MLB debut Wednesday in New York after the Blue Jays-Yankees game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Though the Blue Jays confirmed Manoah would be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start Wednesday's game, the team never made the transaction official before the contest was postponed. Expect Manoah to get a formal call-up Thursday, when the Blue Jays and Yankees will reconvene for a doubleheader. Manoah will likely take the hill for one of the games, while Robbie Ray presumably starts the other.