The Blue Jays designated Manoah for assignment Tuesday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The once former Cy Young contender is now without a 40-man roster spot in a move to clear space for the activation of Anthony Santander (shoulder) on Tuesday. Manoah made two starts with Triple-A Buffalo after being reinstated Sept. 11. In the first start Sept. 12, he allowed three earned runs on four hits with an 8:1 K:BB across 5.1 innings. In the second start Sept. 18, the 27-year-old did not allow a run on one hit with a 4:5 K:BB through 4.2 innings.