Manoah tossed five innings against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out four. He did not factor in the decision.

After getting lit up by the Marlins in his last turn, Manoah showed some resilience by posting a solid outing against a strong White Sox offense Wednesday. He gave up an unearned run in the first inning as the result of an error and passed ball prior to a Yoan Moncada single, then kept Chicago off the board until Nick Madrigal tagged him for run-scoring double in the fifth. Through three big-league starts, Manoah has posted a 3.14 ERA and 16:7 K:BB across 14.1 innings. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Monday at Boston.