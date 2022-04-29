Manoah (4-0) recorded the win, allowing only three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox.

Although he's displayed a tendency to surrender the long ball and has given seven free passes this season, the 24-year-old has been a strikeout machine, recording 25 strikeouts over 25 innings pitched. The right-hander has also displayed an ability to get out of jams with runners on base with a strand rate of 90 percent. Although control is a minor issue with the youngster, his early results are on track to eclipse his stellar 9-2 rookie campaign.