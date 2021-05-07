Manoah allowed two hits over six scoreless innings in his debut for Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday. He struck out 12 without walking a batter.

The right-hander made it clear that his dazzling performance this spring was no fluke, as he carved up a Worcester lineup that included Jeter Downs and Jarren Duran while tossing 50 of 81 pitches for strikes. If there was one blot on his ledger it was that he plunked three batters, but it's hard to get too critical about a 6-6 hurler who isn't afraid to work inside with his high-90s heat. Between his talent and the Jays' need in the rotation, Manoah may not be long for the minors if he keeps pitching like this.