Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Building up for August
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah (elbow) will pitch a simulated game Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Single-A Dunedin is on the road Saturday, so the Blue Jays are opting for a simulated game in which they can control Manoah's pitch count instead. The right-hander should be ready to return to full capacity by the end of August or early September.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Sharper in second rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Second rehab start set•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Struggles in first rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Beginning assignment Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Set for live BP•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Nearing rehab assignment•