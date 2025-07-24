default-cbs-image
Manoah (elbow) will pitch a simulated game Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Single-A Dunedin is on the road Saturday, so the Blue Jays are opting for a simulated game in which they can control Manoah's pitch count instead. The right-hander should be ready to return to full capacity by the end of August or early September.

