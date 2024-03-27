Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Manoah (shoulder) completed a two-inning, 34-pitch simulated game Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah has two minor-league options remaining, but Schneider noted that the Blue Jays are likely to stash the right-hander on the 15-day injured list rather than sending him to Triple-A Buffalo. Coming off a confounding 2023 season in which his command and control completely betrayed him, Manoah may not be guaranteed a rotation spot once he moves past his right shoulder injury -- an improbable development for a young pitcher who performed as a frontline starter in 2021 and 2022. He'll likely steadily build up his arm at the Blue Jays' spring training facility before joining a minor-league affiliate for a rehab assignment. Once Manoah is deemed to be healthy, his performance on his rehab assignment as well as the state of the Toronto rotation will likely determine what role he fills for the big club.