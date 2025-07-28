Manoah (elbow) completed a 45-pitch, three-inning simulated game Saturday and is scheduled to make his third rehab start later this week with Single-A Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After Manoah made rehab starts with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate July 14 and with Dunedin on July 20, Toronto opted to have the right-hander pitch in a controlled setting over the weekend. He was able to build up his pitch count during the sim game and flashed a fastball that topped out at around 95 miles per hour, so Manoah seems to be in a good spot as he works his way back from the internal brace procedure he underwent last June. Manoah will throw a bullpen session Tuesday before making his next start with Dunedin, and if all goes well in that outing, he'll shift his rehab assignment to a higher-level affiliate next week. Manoah appears to be tracking toward a return from the 60-day injured list around mid-to-late August, but the Blue Jays may not have a rotation spot available for him once he's activated.