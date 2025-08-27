Manoah (elbow) worked 5.1 innings for Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, allowing three unearned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out five.

The 27-year-old right-hander tossed 50 of 85 pitches for strikes, so at least in terms of workload Manoah appears ready to come off the injured list. Over three starts for Buffalo however, his 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings isn't supported by his 1.61 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB. The Blue Jays don't have room in their rotation for Manoah even if he were pitching well, so if he does get activated and added to the big-league roster, he would likely be returning to a low-leverage long relief role.