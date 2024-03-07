Manoah's scheduled bullpen session Thursday has been canceled due to continued right shoulder soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah had done some flat-ground throwing but is not feeling up to trying things from the bump just yet. An MRI last week showed no structural damage in Manoah's shoulder and he will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but realistically he would seem to be a long shot to be ready for Opening Day now. Bowden Francis and Mitch White are candidates to fill Manoah's spot in Toronto's rotation, and it's possible both are needed if Kevin Gausman (shoulder) is unavailable.