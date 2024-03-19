Manoah (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
It will be his first time throwing off a mound since he developed soreness in his right shoulder at the beginning of the month. Manoah is set for a stint on the injured list at the beginning of the season and a timetable should become clearer as he ramps up.
