Manoah was called up from Double-A New Hampshire on Friday and will start against the Tigers.

As expected, Manoah will make his return to the big-league rotation Friday. The 25-year-old was sent down to the Florida Complex League in early June and has slowly worked his way back to Toronto's roster. Manoah made one start with New Hampshire, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters against Portland on Sunday. Over 13 major-league outings, he's struggled to a bloated 6.36 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with a 7.4 K/9 ratio, which is the lowest of his three-year MLB career.