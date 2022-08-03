Manoah (elbow) has been cleared to make his next start Thursday in Minnesota, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Though Manoah exited his most recent start Friday against the Tigers early after being struck on the elbow with a comebacker, he avoided a significant injury and escaped with just a bruise on his pitching arm. The 24-year-old was apparently able to complete his between-starts bullpen session without any discomfort, so he should be in line for a normal workload Friday when he takes the hill for the 21st time this season.